FirstEnergy to pay $230M in settlement in Ohio bribery case

Federal authorities say Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. would pay a $230 million penalty and fully cooperate as part of an agreement announced Thursday to settle federal charges against the company in a sweeping bribery scheme in Ohio. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cincinnati and the FBI are scheduled to hold a news briefing Thursday morning. The company has been accused by authorities of secretly funding a $60 million bribery scheme to help win legislative passage of a $1 billion bailout for two nuclear power plants operated by a wholly-owned subsidiary when the bill was passed in July 2019.