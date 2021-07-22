Former Lake Stephens superintendent sentenced to probation

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The former superintendent of Lake Stephens is sentenced to five years of probation for embezzling thousands of dollars from Raleigh County.



Rhonda Michelle Walker pleaded guilty in June to the full indictment of embezzlement, a charge that carries a potential sentence between 1-10 years in prison. At her sentencing hearing on Thursday, Judge Robert Burnside decided to suspend the potential prison sentence and ordered Walker to five years of probation given the non-violent nature of her offense.



Ahead of the judge's ruling, Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver addressed the court and asked Walker to apologize for stealing from the taxpayers.



"I think Ms. Walker should apologize to the taxpayers of Raleigh County for half a million, you know, we put in a lot of water and sewer projects and had to take that out to pay the IRS and state tax department."



Tolliver said that in addition to writing herself checks, there were also taxes from employee paychecks that were taken out but never turned in. As a result, the county paid nearly half a million dollars in penalties.



During Thursday's hearing, Walker took full responsibility for her actions. "I want to apologize to the taxpayers, to Dave, to everyone involved."



As part of her sentencing, Walker was also ordered to pay back the $18,500 she wrote to herself in checks. To this day, Tolliver said where the money from the employee paychecks went is a mystery.



"We put all the trust in the world in this lady at Parks and Rec. and obviously she took advantage of it."