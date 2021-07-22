FSU’s Milton ready to return 2 years after gruesome injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C (AP) — Florida State transfer quarterback McKenzie Milton said he feels 100% recovered from a gruesome knee injury which kept him out college football the last two years and is ready to compete for the Seminoles starting job. Milton has not played in a game since dislocating his right knee and suffering ligament, nerve and artery damage while playing for Central Florida in November of 2018. He worked with the UCF scout team last year and participated in spring ball with the Seminoles after entering the transfer portal.