Goodson hosts basketball camp at PikeView

PRINCETON, W.Va (WVVA)- Ryan Goodson has hosted camps with some of the NBA's biggest stars. On Thursday, he brought his basketball knowledge to PikeView High School.

Goodson welcomed girls basketball players from around the area to Princeton to work on their game. Goodson said that no matter what skill level a player might be at, that practicing repetition is crucial.

I just believe that the toughest basketball skills can be taught with progression," Goodson said. "That's what we're doing here. It takes a lot of time in the gym to get to the highest level and that's not every player. There are some players here that just want to make the team. There are others that just want to start on the team. It's all just to develop a passion so you can be out here longer and train better."

The camp will run one more day on Friday, June 23rd.