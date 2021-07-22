Marshall University presidential search panel seeks input

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University’s presidential search committee is seeking input from students, faculty and the public, as well as others, about the type of person needed to faces the challenges Marshall will be encountering. The university says the committee is planning a second series of on-campus listening sessions for students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors and community members. The sessions are scheduled for Aug. 3 and 4 on the Huntington and South Charleston campuses. Two days of listening sessions were held last week on the Huntington campus. President Jerome A. Gilbert announced in April he would not seek an extension of his contract, which ends next July.