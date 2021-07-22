Interested in what goes on behind the scenes at a television station? WVVA-TV in southern West Virginia is seeking a Master Control Operator. This is your chance to experience the fast paced, live television environment.

Our master control operators monitor multiple stations of on-air programming, commercials, prep on-air content, and much more. The ability to make fast, accurate judgments is a necessity. Applicant must be able to work weekends and maintain a flexible schedule.

If you are a tech-savvy multi-tasker, you may be our ideal candidate. Candidate should possess a high school diploma or GED. Some college courses are preferred, but not required.

Interested in applying for this position? Send a resume to:

Tom Moses, Production Manager WVVA-TV

3052 Big Laurel Hwy

Bluefield, WV 24701

or email tmoses@wvva.com.

Interviewing begins immediately. No phone calls please.

WVVA is an equal opportunity employer.