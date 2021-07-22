Matoaka to host “Movie night in Matoaka”

MATOAKA, W,Va. (WVVA)- This Saturday, Residents of Matoaka West Virginia will be treated to a movie night in the park.

The event will be called Movie night in Matoaka and will be set up in the park area right across the street from the Matoaka Fire Department. Executive Director of Community Connections Greg Puckett told us more of what you can expect.

"We're really going to be working to engage the community, and we're going to have a lot of fun. We're going to have ATV's drive up out here on the road. We're also going to have some people come out if they want to pitch a blanket. And enjoy The Incredibles right here in the town of Matoaka."

The show will start around 7 O'clock and the feature film of the night is "The Incredibles"