More trucks, cash given away in WVa vaccination sweepstakes

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (AP) — Two women have won custom-outfitted trucks and a nurse won $1 million as the latest recipients of West Virginia’s vaccination sweepstakes prizes. Gov. Jim Justice surprised Shannon Cook of Glen Dale in Marshall County while she was shopping Wednesday by calling her name over the store’s loudspeaker. Justice’s office says Cook came to the front desk and was told she was among the winners in the fifth prize drawing of the sweepstakes. Justice presented Hope To of Charleston with keys to another truck, and he surprised Morgantown nurse Denise Morrison of Fairmont with the week’s $1 million prize.