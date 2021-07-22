Officials seek ouster of West Virginia State Univ. president

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Members of the West Virginia State University president’s senior Cabinet are seeking her removal after less than a year in charge. The Charleston Gazette-Mail obtained a letter sent last week to the school’s Board of Governors expressing “no confidence” in President Nicole Pride. She is the first woman to lead the historically Black school since its founding in 1891. The Cabinet members in their letter complain of “condescending and abusive dialogue” by Pride and “retaliatory practices.” The school’s board chairman says they are taking the letter seriously and investigating the claims. Pride didn’t grant an interview request to the newspaper.