MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Investigators are on the scene of a fatal fire in the Havaco community in Welch.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal said in a Facebook post that one adult has died.

Welch Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene, and said that Black Diamond Highway is currently closed. Motorists should plan to take an alternate route.

Stay with WVVA as we continue to monitor this developing story.