Over 200 African men cross from Morocco into Spain’s Melilla

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain’s autonomous city of Melilla say that 238 African men have made it to the Northern African Spanish enclave after climbing over fences separating it from Morocco. Sub-Saharan migrants fleeing poverty or violence regularly attempt to trespass the 12-kilometer-long (7.4-miles) border in Melilla and in Spain’s other enclave in the northern African coast, Ceuta, as a stepping stone to reach the European continent. In one of the largest attempts in recent months, more than 300 men tried to cross in the early hours of Thursday. The migrants were carrying hooks to climb the fences. Three Spanish Civil Guard officers were mildly injured.