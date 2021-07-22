PM urges Israelis to get vaccinated as delta variant spreads

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister is calling upon hundreds of thousands of citizens who have not yet been vaccinated against the coronavirus to get the shot. The appeal comes as new infections climbed precipitously in recent weeks. Naftali Bennett said in a televised address on Thursday that “our challenge is clear: all Israelis who can get vaccinated, should go get vaccinated.” Israel has seen new coronavirus cases rise in the past month, even though most of the population — over 56% of its 9.3 million people — has received two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Most of the new coronavirus cases are of the highly infectious delta variant.