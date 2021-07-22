Refreshing air builds in for the rest of the work week; haze lightens up

A rain free and mostly sunny day is in store for today! Haze won't be as thick today and looks to continue to lighten up throughout the day.

A cold front passed through yesterday which is pushing most of the smoke down to the south. Back behind the cold front refreshing air is working in. Dew points will be on the lower end making it the perfect summer day.

Clouds will decrease during the afternoon leading to sunny skies. Temperatures will head near normal in the upper 70s and 80s. Winds will be a tad breezy at times with gusts coming out of the northwest at 15-20 MPH.

Overnight we remain rain-free with temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s. Sunny skies with dry conditions continue even into the start of the weekend. Temperatures gradually increase into the 80s for most of the area on Friday and then we warm into the upper 80s and 90s for most on Saturday. Warm front moves through the area during the weekend and this will help raise shower and storm chances on Sunday as well as bring back the humidity.

Tune into your full forecast on WVVA from 5-7AM and at noon!