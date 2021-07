BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Ridge Runners and Princeton WhistlePigs both played at home on Wednesday.

Bluefield beat the Elizabethton River Riders, 6-4. It was a series sweep for Bluefield. The team plays on the road against the Otterbots on Thursday.

Princeton lost to the Danville Otterbots, 5-2. It was a series split for the WhistlePigs. The team plays on the road on Thursday in Greeneville.