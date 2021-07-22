Spanish judge questions Twitter hack suspect wanted by US

MADRID (AP) — A British man charged in the United States in connection with a Twitter hack last year that compromised dozens of influential accounts is set to appear before a Spanish judge Thursday. Joseph O’Connor, 22, is set to be questioned via videoconference from Estepona, the southern Spanish resort town where police arrested him on Wednesday on a U.S. arrest warrant. U.S. prosecutors accuse O’Connor of involvement in a July 2020 hack of more than 130 accounts, including those of prominent politicians, celebrities and technology moguls. A criminal complaint filed in federal court in the Northern District of California also charges O’Connor for hacks taking over TikTok and Snapchat accounts.