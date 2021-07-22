Staying dry into Friday, heat & humidity to return by the weekend

High pressure overhead will keep us dry and cool into this evening. The humidity should stay low tonight as light northwesterly winds continue to keep us company. Lows overnight will fall into the 50s for most under mostly clear skies.

Friday will bring plenty of sunshine, a few clouds, and warm but seasonable high temps in the 80s for most., The humidity should still be on the lower end Friday and Friday night. We'll stay mostly clear Friday evening with lows in the 50s again.

Winds will shift out of the south by the weekend, ushering in warm & moist air again. The heat and humidity will spike into Saturday and Sunday, and we will gradually grow unsettled out ahead of an incoming cold front. Saturday, highs will top off in the 80s and low 90s- stay cool and hydrated! Besides a stray shower or two Saturday PM, we look mainly rain free for the first half of the weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms look to return Sunday evening, as our next frontal system pushes into the area. Rain looks to continue on and off into early Monday of next week. Next week at a glance is looking quite steamy....,make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA NEWS for your full local forecast!