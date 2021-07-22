Suspected murder weapon shown in mistaken Uber ride killing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An investigator has shown jurors the suspected murder weapon at the trial of a South Carolina man accused of killing a woman who mistook his car for her Uber ride. Nathaniel Rowland is facing kidnapping and murder charges in the 2019 death of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson of Robbinsville, New Jersey. A law enforcement agent on Thursday displayed the bladed multi-tool that prosecutors say Rowland used to kill Josephson. Prosecutors say Rowland locked Josephson in his car and her body was later found in some woods with more than 100 wounds. Rowland’s attorneys say Josephson fought back against her attacker, yet Rowland had no marks indicating a struggle occurred.