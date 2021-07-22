Syria accuses Israel of carrying out strike, 2nd in a week

DAMASCUS (AP) — Syria says Israel has carried out an airstrike in a central province, causing material damage. It is the second time in a week Syria accuses Israel of carrying out airstrikes in the war-torn country. An unidentified Syrian military official quoted by the state news agency said air defenses shot down most of the missiles in the attack that occurred early Thursday on targets it did not name in the Quseir region of the Homs countryside. Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.