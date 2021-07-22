US, Germany seal deal on contentious Russian gas pipeline

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Germany have reached a deal that will allow the completion of a controversial Russian gas pipeline to Europe without the imposition of further U.S. sanctions. The two governments announced the agreement in a joint statement on Wednesday and it was immediately assailed by members of Congress opposed to the Nord Stream 2 project. The deal is intended to address U.S. and eastern and central European concerns about Russia using the pipeline as a political weapon. Both sides committed to imposing sanctions on Russia, including potentially shutting down the pipeline, if Russia does that, but critics said it didn’t go far enough.