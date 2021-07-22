W.Va. letter carrier receives Postmaster General Hero Award

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia letter carrier has been presented the Postmaster General Hero Award. The U.S. Postal Service says Robert Williams received the honor at the Bluefield Post Office on Tuesday. He noticed a customer hadn’t picked up her prescription package or mail for a few days in January. Williams knocked on her door but didn’t get a response. He also checked in with a neighbor to see if they had seen her recently. Williams then told his manager, who contacted law enforcement. Police found the woman dead when they checked her house.