UPDATE: One lane of I-64 reopened in Greenbrier County

UPDATE: One lane is open for travel on I-64 West at mile marker 148 in Greenbrier County.

Stay with WVVA as we continue to monitor the situation.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Interstate 64 Westbound in Greenbrier County is closed at mile marker 148, and officials say a tractor trailer is on fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Rupert Fire Department and Smoot Fire Department are on scene.

Alternate routes should be taken until further notice.

