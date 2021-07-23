A steamy weekend ahead; growing unsettled by early next week

We'll have one last cooler and drier night tonight, before the heat and humidity gradually return into the weekend. Tonight, we'll see mainly clear skies, and lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. As high pressure situates itself to our east, southwesterly wind flow will kick up into Saturday.

Some of the drifting wildfire smoke to our south could return on the southerly winds into the weekend-so don't be surprised if you look up and see a bit of that haze making a comeback!

Highs Saturday therefore will be warmer, reaching the mid to upper 80s for most during the afternoon hours. Most will stay dry, but there is the slim chance that we could see a stray shower, especially along and east of I-77 during the afternoon/evening. Saturday night will be fair, mild, and muggy with overnight lows in the 60s.

Sunday brings much of the same- we'll be hot and humid, with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s for most. As a frontal system approaches, we could see scattered showers and thunderstorms on our doorstep by Sunday evening. Severe weather nor flooding is looking likely at this point, but we could see a few heavy downpours, and lots of thunder and lightning in some spots.

A better chance of widespread rain will come throughout the day Monday as the frontal system makes its way through our area. We could experience another brief drop in humidity by Tuesday of next week.