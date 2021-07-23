Black car buyer described by dealership with derogatory term

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina car dealership has come under criticism after it apparently used a derogatory term and posted it to social media to identify a Black woman who bought a car from the business. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Lumberton Honda posted a picture on its Facebook page of Trinity Bethune standing in front of a car outside of the dealership and a comment congratulating her on buying her first car. But instead of using her real name, they called her “Bon Quisha.” The post has been removed, and a person at the dealership said management is looking into it.