College coaches working to learn NIL impact on recruiting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — College coaches are trying to get a handle on the recruiting impact of athletes’ ability to profit off their fame. Athletes have been cleared to make money off the use of their name, image and likeness as of this month. Those deals are now becoming part of the recruiting pitches for schools alongside traditional selling points like facilities and TV exposure. Some coaches are still trying to understand the impact of the rules and unsure exactly how it will change their recruiting efforts. Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald says “nobody knows what they’re doing” of coaches early in the NIL era.