Collin Rogers became interested in weather at a young age when a powerful thunderstorm in the Chicago suburbs turned a beautiful sunny day into complete darkness in the matter of minutes. As he watched the storm roll in with his father, they witnessed heavy rain and gutsy winds take down trees and didn't know it at the time, but one fell on their neighbor. From that moment, Collin was devoted to studying meteorology to warn the general public of the dangers ahead.



Collin graduated from Virginia Tech, where he double majored in Meteorology and Geography. During his time at Virginia Tech, he was also able to go on the annual Hokie Storm Chase which allowed him to put what he learned from the classroom into action in forecasting severe weather and tornadoes. He was also a part of the WUVT Radio Station, Secretary of the Meteorology Club, and a founding member of the Meteorology Honor Society, Chi Epsilon Pi.



Collin is from Fredericksburg, VA, and is very excited to be here, serving the Bluefield community.



Catch Collin on WVVA Weekends at 6 and 11 p.m., and if you see him out and about, be sure to say hi!