European agency clears Moderna vaccine for children 12-17

LONDON (AP) — The European Medicines Agency has recommended clearing Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 17, the first time the shot has been authorized for people under 18. In a decision on Friday, the EU drug regulator said research in more than 3,700 12 to 17 year olds showed that the Moderna vaccine produced a comparable antibody response as in adults. Until now, the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech has been the only option for children in North America and Europe. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is currently considering whether to extend the use of the Moderna vaccine to people under 18.