Haze slightly thickens during the weekend; sunny skies on tap with comfortable air

Sunny skies all around today! Some of us will still witness some light haze. Overnight and into tomorrow winds will change direction coming out of the west. This will help to pull some more smoke into our area again, but it shouldn't be as thick as what we witnessed on Wednesday. People who have issues with air quality may want to use caution.

Temperatures today will be scattered around in the 80s. Dew points remain in the 50s allowing us to feel comfortable all day!

Overnight lows will be warmer in the 60s for most and we stay rain free with clear skies.

High pressure remains into the start of the weekend allowing us to stay pretty much dry for both Friday and Saturday. Most of us will remain dry on Saturday, but a few showers and an isolated storm are possible t arrive in the late afternoon and evening along our eastern slopes. I wouldn't cancel any outdoor plans though as some models hint it could stay outside the viewing area.

By Sunday we raise our rain chance up slightly as more showers/storms are possible to develop. Temperatures throughout the weekend will be toasty in the upper 80s and 90s. Humidity starts to increase on Sunday allowing us to feel more uncomfortable outdoors. Next week we are tracking hot and humid conditions.

Best chance for widespread rain will be on Monday. Timing of the cold front could delay showers to be on Tuesday.