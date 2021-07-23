Italy: Many G20 nations want more urgent climate goals

ROME (AP) — An Italian government minister says many of the climate and energy ministers at a Group of 20 meeting hosted by Italy have agreed to work toward even more ambitious emission-reduction goals than those established in the 2015 Paris accords. Italy’s minister of ecological transition, Roberto Cingolani, said during a news conference Friday that concern over last week’s devastating flooding in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands was palpable during the two days of negotiations in Naples. Germany and the European Union are G-20 members. Climate scientists say the link between extreme weather and global warming is unmistakable,. The G-20 nations collectively account for 80% of the world’s gross domestic product and 60% of the world’s population.