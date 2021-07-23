Judge: NYC mayor won’t testify in Eric Garner inquiry

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge ruled Friday that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio won’t have to testify in a judicial inquiry into the 2014 police chokehold death of Eric Garner. The decision dashed a long-running quest by Garner’s relatives to have the mayor questioned under oath. Judge Erika Edwards also excused Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, the city’s chief medical examiner and other high-ranking current and former city officials from testifying, ruling that other witnesses have more direct knowledge of the case. Edwards ordered 13 witnesses to testify in the inquiry, scheduled to start Oct. 25, including the NYPD’s chief spokesperson, the head of its internal affairs unit and the president of the police officers union.