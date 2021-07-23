Missoula Children’s Theatre comes to Princeton

PRINCETON, W,Va. (WVVA)- On Friday, Over 50 students in the area auditioned for a production of "Alice in Wonderland". The production will be put on by the Missoula Children's Theatre. A program that tours across the country and puts on a production in one week featuring children ages 5 to 17.

The program started their auditions Monday. The cast worked throughout the week to learn the script, teach choreography and put together costumes.

Bethany Costello is an Actor and Director with the Missoula Children's Theatre. She says, that she is excited to be the kickoff production for theatre goers in Princeton.

"Oh my gosh, it is so amazing. We've had the pleasure of being with touring and everything right now, to be the kickoff production for a couple of different communities. But, I feel like this community, especially here in Princeton. They're very excited, they're very ready to see some live entertainment. And, we're really happy to be here, they're an awesome group of students. And I think that we're going to have a really good show on Saturday."

The production of "Alice in Wonderland" will be shown at the Chuck Mathena Center This Saturday, July 24th at 3:00 P.M. Tickets will be sold to adults for $18.00 and to kids for $15.00 per person.