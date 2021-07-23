Ohio River Sweep being held in smaller groups due to COVID

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Ohio River Sweep annual volunteer cleanup is changing this year as a result of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Large numbers of volunteers usually participate in the event, so organizers have introduced “Mini-Sweeps.” Officials say participants in West Virginia choose the date and location, and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan and the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission will provide support and supplies for a socially distanced cleanup event. Events can be held between Aug. 1 and Oct. 31 in small groups to allow for social distancing.