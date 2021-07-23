Pack appointed to lead WVa Bureau for Social Services

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Del. Jeffrey Pack, who has been chair of the Health and Human Resources Committee, has been appointed to be commissioner of the new Bureau for Social Services. Officials say Pack’s appointment is effective Aug. 2. The Department of Health and Human Resources says Pack will resign his position in the House of Delegates, where he represents Raleigh County, before joining the agency. Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill J. Crouch announced Pack’s appointment Thursday. The agency is also looking for a commissioner of the newly created Bureau for Family Assistance, which along with the Bureau for Social Services, will replace the former Bureau for Children and Families.