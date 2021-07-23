Palestinians say teen killed by Israeli gunfire in West Bank

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian health officials say a 17-year-old youth has been shot and killed by Israeli troops during a clash in the occupied West Bank. The shooting occurred in Nebi Saleh, a village where residents have held numerous demonstrations over the years against the expansion of a nearby Israeli settlement. Residents say the boy was shot during clashes that erupted after Israeli troops entered the village. Further details were not immediately available, and the Israeli military had no immediate comment.