Police: Armed person stole ambulance with patient inside

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say an armed suspect stole an ambulance early Friday while a patient and a firefighter were inside. The department says in a series of tweets that a driver ran the ambulance off the road. Then, a firefighter behind the wheel was forced out of the ambulance at gunpoint and left on the side of the road. A patient and another firefighter were in the back of the vehicle. Authorities say they used a GPS to track down the ambulance. The armed suspect has been taken into custody without incident.