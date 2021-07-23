Police: Woman fatally shot masked, armed man outside home

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — Prince William County police say a woman shot and killed a masked and armed man as he approached her front door Thursday. The woman was leaving her Woodbridge home, when she noticed the man approaching her from the side of the house. The woman, who police say was also armed with a gun, shot the man. When officers arrived, they found the man had a loaded handgun. He later died at a hospital where he later died. Police say detectives are trying to determine why the man was there, but the incident does not appear to be random. No charges will be filed, but the case remains under investigation. Police identified the armed man as Azhar Smart of Triangle.