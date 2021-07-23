Ruling leaves immigrants who newly applied for DACA in limbo

NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of thousands of young immigrants in the U.S. without legal status are in limbo once again after a court ruling last week declared the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program illegal. The ruling bars new applications from being approved, but immigrants and advocates have said they will appeal. It’s the latest twist for the program that offers deportation protections for young immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. It’s faced a constant stream of court challenges since then-President Barack Obama created it in 2012. Applicants who have submitted their applications hope that the program will once again open up.