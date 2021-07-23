Russia designates media outlet, reporters, as foreign agents

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have designated an investigative media outlet and several journalists as “foreign agents.” The Justice Ministry said Friday it added the Insider online outlet and five journalists to the list. The foreign agent designation envisages additional government scrutiny and carries a strong pejorative connotation that could discredit the recipients. The Insider has published investigations into alleged corruption and abuses by Russian officials, purported Russian covert action in Ukraine and Syria, and the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Russian authorities have raised the heat on independent media ahead of a September parliamentary election that is widely seen as important to President Vladimir Putin ability to cement his rule