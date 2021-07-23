Singer Luke Combs pays for funerals of 3 who died after show

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Country singer Luke Combs is paying the funeral expenses of three young men who saw him perform at a Michigan music festival before they died from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning. Meeka Sova, the mother of 19-year-old Kole Sova, says she wishes she could give Combs a hug for his generosity. Sova, Richie Mays Jr. and Dawson Brown were found dead in a travel trailer on July 17. Police say the friends were exposed to emissions from a portable generator that was too close to their camper. Two more young men remain in a hospital. Combs was the last performer seen by the victims before they died.