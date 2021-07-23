Spearhead Trails open up back up after 3 years

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA)- The Spearhead Trails are opened back up for the first time in 3 years. The trails were originally closed for public us, because a local gas company in the area had a mining permit on the land.

Since then, Spearhead Trails and the Gas company have reached an agreement, Now, Rick Wood, the Tazewell County Representative for Spearwood Trails, is excited to see residents hit the trails again alongside the economic growth.

"Oh, we're very excited to see people. I mean, it's bringing revenue into our town, and that's what we do. We struggle some, but our biggest thing is to get the revenue flowing into the towns and the counties and draw people in."

The Spearhead Trails features over 500 miles of trails and welcomes all forms of All Terrain Vehicles.

If you are a resident of Virginia, you can buy a season trail pass for $30. Non-residents can buy a pass for $60.