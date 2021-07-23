Swimmer Profile: Annie Moore

WVVA's Beckley Bureau reporter, Annie Moore, brings years of swimming experience to the race.

Annie swam Division I at Georgetown University and was a World Championship Qualifier in the 25K 2001, and a US National team member for World Championships in Egypt in 2001. That race ended up being canceled due to September 11. She placed second at US Nationals in in the 25K in Newport Beach, California. Annie finished in the Top 100 in the world in the 1500 Freestyle in 1998.

Annie hung up her swim cap 18 years ago, and has not been in a pool since. She didn't own a swim suit until agreeing to participate in this race, but is ready to fight for the win.

