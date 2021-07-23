Swimmer Profile: Christina Kass

Our Weekend Anchor Christina Kass started swimming competitively with the H20 Hokies at the age of 8 in her hometown of Blacksburg, Virginia.

After realizing that swimming might not be her strongest suit, Christina continued to strive for the gold, training with the Hethwood Hurricanes in her late middle school and early high school years.

During her four years of summer club swimming, she rose to a level of high mediocrity, and eventually qualified for league championships in the latter two summers.

After finding high school soccer to be much more of her forte, Christina hung up her swimsuit and hasn’t returned to any form of an aquatic facility until this race was planned.

