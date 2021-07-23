Swimmer Profile: Glenn Kittle

Our Mercer County reporter Glenn Kittle is a native of Torrington, Conneticut where he swam for four years on the Torrington High School Red Raiders swim team.

He also swam for the Torrington YMCA Lasers for 3 years during that time. Glenn never thought about taking the swimming path. "My family was always into the three major sports, football, basketball and baseball," he said. "My sister was a diver and pretty much forced me into the first practice. At first I hated it, but fell in love with the competition."

Glenn nearly drowned his very first practice, but stuck with it anyway because of the peer pressure which is a decision he never regretted. He struggled to find his footing in events such as butterfly and backstroke, but during his junior and senior years, he switched to freestyle sprint events where he had break out seasons.

The former captain has won medals in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle and was the proud anchor in the THS 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay that made it all the way to the state open.

