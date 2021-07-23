Swimmer Profile: Hannah Howard

WVVA Sports Director Hannah Howard started swimming competitively at four years old when she joined her club team, the Winter Haven Stingrays, in her hometown of Winter Haven, Florida.

Hannah qualified for her first club swimming championship meet at eight years old, and went on to qualify each year through her senior year of high school. She had multiple first place and top three finishes along the way.

Hannah began her high school swimming career in the 6th grade at Oasis Christian Academy, swimming every school year through her senior year. Hannah had a successful high school career, winning her first district title in the 6th grade and each year to follow.

She qualified for the regional meets all seven years that she swam for her high school team, with several top three finishes under her belt. Hannah advanced to the Florida Class A State Championship swim meet her sophomore and senior years of high school.

She was named to the all-county team seven times, each year she swam for her high school team. Hannah retired from swimming in 2016, after her final championship swim meet her senior year of high school.

