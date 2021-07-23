Tazewell County Public Schools might see different mask rules this school year

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA)- On Wednesday, Virginia Governor, Ralph Northam, released new state guidelines regarding masks in schools.

The new guidelines offer suggestions regarding masks, social distancing and online classes. However, the new guidelines let municipalities decide for themselves once the old mask mandate expires on Sunday, July 25th.

We spoke with Superintendent Chris Stacy of Tazewell County Public Schools. Who told us, he was surprised Governor Northam didn't put new guidelines in place.

"I'm pleasantly surprised that the Governor is leaving it up to the localities. Every locality has a different transmission rate, sometimes it's higher in Southwest Virginia, sometimes it's lower. And so for us to be able to do what best suits us is far better than being tied to something in Northern Virginia."

Tazewell County Public School officials also say, they are going to provide masks at school for both students and faculty. Officials also look to partner with the Virginia Department of Health to provide COVID-19 tests.