Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office searching for armed and dangerous man

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) -- The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place early Friday morning, and the suspect is still on the run.

Tazewell County units and Richlands Police Department responded to Lot 6 on Ball Road in Raven to investigate the scene.

Officials say that the suspect, David Curtis Whitt, 36, shot and killed his estranged wife, Ashley Whitt, 32. A second victim, Chris Shelton, 33, is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds and is said to be in stable condition.

Whitt is considered to be armed and dangerous. He may be driving a white 2017 Nissan Frontier pickup truck, with Virginia plate number XAN-1745.

Anyone with information pertaining to his location is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agencies.

