UN adopts first resolution on vision, aims to help 1 billion

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has approved its first-ever resolution on vision. It calls on the assembly’s 193 member nations to ensure access to eye care for everyone in their countries, which would contribute to a global effort to help at least 1.1 billion people with vision impairment by 2030. The “Vision for Everyone” resolution, sponsored by Bangladesh, Antigua and Ireland, and co-sponsored by over 100 countries, was adopted Friday by consensus by the world body. According to the resolution, “at least 2 billion people are living with vision impairment or blindness” and 1.1 billion people have unaddressed vision impairment.