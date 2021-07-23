US diplomat worried about pandemic, food supply in N Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — America’s No. 2 diplomat has expressed sympathy for North Koreans facing hardships and food shortage linked to the pandemic, and renewed calls for the North to return to talks over its nuclear program. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has recently warned of a tense food situation and admitted his country faces the worst-ever crisis. But his government has steadfastly insisted it won’t rejoin the talks unless Washington drops its hostility. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told reporters in Seoul on Friday that the U.S. feels for the people of North Korea, who she says are facing all the most difficult circumstances given the pandemic and what it means for food security. Kim has called on people to brace for prolonged COVID-19 restrictions.