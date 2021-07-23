Washington Post reporter sues paper for discrimination

Washington Post politics reporter Felicia Sonmez sued the paper and several of its current and former editors for discriminating against her as a victim of sexual assault. In a suit filed Wednesday in D.C. Superior Court, Sonmez says she was not allowed to report on sexual misconduct and frequently taken off stories after she publicly spoke out about her own experience. Sonmez says she suffered humiliation, emotional distress and physical pain because of the alleged discriminatory conduct, which she said violated the D.C. Human Rights Act. Washington Post spokesperson Kris Coratti declined to comment on the suit.