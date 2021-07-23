WVVA’s Race for the Gold

What better way to kick off the Tokyo Olympics than a swim race between four former swimmers-- who all happen to be on air talent at WVVA?

The Race for the Gold was a competition former between high school swim captain Glenn Kittle, lifetime swimmer Hannah Howard, former Division I superstar Annie Moore, and Christina Kass who considers herself to be on a "high level of mediocrity."

Viewers had the chance to vote in a People's Choice Poll, and Annie Moore won with her impressive resume, tallying 385 votes.

Ultimately, Glenn Kittle took home the Gold Medal, but all four former swimmers had a blast in the friendly competition.

For the latest information on the Tokyo Olympics, click here.