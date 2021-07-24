First-ever Bluefield Fest takes place in the commonwealth

BLUEFIELD, V.A. (WVVA) - The first-ever Bluefield Festival took place in Bluefield Virginia, on Saturday.

The inaugural festival saw over $70,000 in prize giveaways.

Among those prizes were college scholarships, backpacks filled with school supplies, Yeezys, cell phones, and so much more.

Steven Hurlburt. the CEO of FaithNow and the event organizer, said the festival comes to show love to the community.

"We really got together and just had a heart for this area and so you know we need to go down there and show those people that they're not forgotten about, that there's still people that love them and there's still people that care about them," said Hurlburt.

Ciara McKee, who won a cell phone at the event, said she is happy to see an event like this come to town after the difficulty of last year.

"It makes me feel amazing especially after this whole COVID thing. It makes me feel alive and you know it's just awesome," said McKee.

Leaders said the negative impact of the pandemic also inspired them to bring this event to the community.

Adding, they believe people's desire to unite after a tough year led to a crow of more than one thousand people.

"People have been locked up up through COVID over the year, they've been in their house, they're just looking for something to be a part of, to get back into society, get back to normal so that's what this is for, to bring something positive to let everyone know, you know the world didn't end there's gonna be life after COVID," said Hurlburt.

The event also featured live music, a fireworks display, and a giveaway of one thousand food boxes to individuals who need them.

Hurlburt said they are hoping to continue this event yearly and plan to host similar events throughout West Virginia.